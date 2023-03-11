Gary Lineker: BBC Radio Wales' Call Rob Phillips show cancelled
A BBC Radio Wales football programme has been cancelled as BBC sports coverage faces major disruption due to the Gary Lineker impartiality row.
The station's Call Rob Phillips show is being replaced by a replay of a classical concert celebrating 100 years of the BBC in Wales.
It comes after Welsh presenter Jason Mohammad tweeted to say he would not be presenting Final Score on BBC One.
Lineker was told to "step back" from presenting Match of the Day on Friday.
Several BBC TV and radio sports shows have been cancelled as presenters stood in solidarity with Lineker.
The BBC said Lineker had breached its social media guidelines by tweeting about the government's new migration law.
A BBC spokesman said: "The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that.
"We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.
"We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon."
There was support for Lineker in the crowd among Swansea City supporters.
Fans supporting the team in their game against Middlesbrough were seen holding up a sign reading "Gary, Gary, Gary Lineker - stand up to racism".