Miskin: Plans to build 460 homes given approval
Plans for 460 homes have been given final approval after changes were made about where some of them will be built.
Developers moved four planned properties on land off the A4119 at Cefn yr Hendy, Miskin, Rhondda Cynon Taf, after concerns were raised.
Rhondda Cynon Taf councillors had been worried they were too close to homes at Bryn Dewi Sant.
The application dealing with the appearance, layout, and scale of the development was agreed on Thursday.
A further consultation was done with existing neighbours who could have been impacted by the revised plans but no objections were received, according to a report to the council's planning and development committee.
It said that the revised proposals for the site, which had outline planning permission, "respond positively" to the concerns that were raised, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A bid by Campaign group Friends of Cefn Yr Hendy to block the plans by getting the land designated as a village green was rejected in 2020.