Teacher strike dates called off after new Welsh government offer
- Published
Teachers in Wales have called off two strike dates after the Welsh government proposed a new pay offer.
National Education Union (NEU) members were due to walk out on 15 March and 16 March.
But the union has announced that the strikes will be cancelled following talks with the Welsh government.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles has offered to give teachers an 8% increase in pay for 2022-23.
The Welsh government told unions if members were to benefit from a pay rise this year, they must reach an agreement by 17 March.
Mr Miles said he would pay teachers the rise as talks continue if they suspended action until the end of the academic year.
Mr Miles said it would provide teachers with a "significant" back payment.
His letter to teachers said the offer was in the interests of Welsh school children.
Mr Miles said it was "imperative" that while negotiations continued pupils should not face losing more school days.
Mr Miles has also made an improved offer of 5% for 2023-24, which is up from 3.5%.
Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, the NEU's joint general secretaries, thanked the Welsh government for the "constructive manner in which they have pursued a solution."
"It is vital that we do all we can, together, to combat the recruitment and retention crisis and ensure that more people join the profession and stay in the profession," they said.
"The Welsh Government recognises this and has also understood the importance of the pay offer being fully funded. In addition, they have committed to working with us on tackling workload."
The Welsh government welcomed the decision to pause strikes.
"This is good news for pupils, parents and the teaching profession," a spokesperson said. "Taken alongside the progress we have made in bringing together a package of measures to reduce workload, we believe this is a good pay offer that we hope members can support."
All schools in Wales were affected by strike action on 2 March, postponed from 14 Feb.
The strike originally planned in Wales for 14 February was postponed so the NEU could consult members on an improved pay offer from the Welsh government, which was later rejected.
Members of the NAHT, which represents head teachers, are currently taking industrial action short of a strike, while teachers' union the NASUWT had rejected the offer and was due to ballot members.
NAHT Cymru leader, Laura Doel, said: "This is a positive move but we still have concerns about some elements about the funding of the offer."
NASUWT general secretary, Patrick Roach, said: "The minister's offer to deliver an award to teachers on a without prejudice basis before the end of the financial year should mean that teachers will benefit from additional money today rather than empty promises of jam tomorrow."