Teachers' strikes: Fresh offer made by Welsh government
- Published
A new offer has been made to teachers in Wales on condition they call off two days of strikes planned for next week.
The Welsh government had told unions if members were to benefit from a pay rise this year, they must reach an agreement by 17 March.
Now Education Minister Jeremy Miles has said he will pay teachers the rise as talks continue if they suspend action until the end of the academic year.
The offer amounts to an 8% increase in pay for 2022-23.
In a letter Jeremy Miles said, if accepted, it would provide teachers with a "significant" back payment and that it was in the interests of Welsh school children.
Mr Miles said it was "imperative" that while negotiations continued pupils should not face losing more school days.
Mr Miles has also made an improved offer of 5% for 2023-24, which is up from 3.5%.
NEU (National Education Union) members are set to walk out on 15 and 16 March.
All schools in Wales were affected by strike action on 2 March, postponed from 14 Feb.
The strike originally planned in Wales for 14 February was postponed so the NEU could consult members on an improved pay offer from the Welsh government, which was later rejected.
Members of the NAHT, which represents head teachers, are currently taking industrial action short of a strike, while teachers' union the NASUWT had rejected the offer and was due to ballot members.
If the unions accept the new offer, discussions about workload and teaching assistants would continue.
NAHT Cymru leader, Laura Doel, said: "This is a positive move but we still have concerns about some elements about the funding of the offer."
The NEU and NASUWT have been approached for comment.