Cardiff Crash: Police confirm victims were not found for almost two days
- Published
Detectives have confirmed the victims of a crash that killed three were trapped for almost two days.
South Wales Police said CCTV was studied and number plate recognition cameras used to establish it happened at 02:03 GMT on Saturday, 4 March.
It was not until 46 hours later that they were found just after midnight on Monday morning.
Eve Smith, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died after the accident near the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.
Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition.
The accident happened after the white Volkswagen Tiguan the five were in left the carriageway into a wooded area.
Post-mortem examinations are ongoing.
Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies said: "The investigation is making good progress in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.
"Specialist officers will continue to carry out a detailed investigation which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday morning."
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.