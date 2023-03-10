Cardiff Crash: Time of tragedy that killed three established by police

The three who died in the crash have been namedSocial media
Eve Smith, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died in the collision

Detectives investigating a crash that killed three have confirmed the time of the tragedy.

South Wales Police said CCTV was studied and number plate recognition cameras used to establish it happened at 02:03 GMT on Saturday, 4 March.

Eve Smith, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died after the accident near the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition.

The accident happened after the white Volkswagen Tiguan the five were in left the carriageway into a wooded area.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies said: "The investigation is making good progress in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.

"Specialist officers will continue to carry out a detailed investigation which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday morning."

