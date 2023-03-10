Cardiff Crash: Time of tragedy that killed three established by police
- Published
Detectives investigating a crash that killed three have confirmed the time of the tragedy.
South Wales Police said CCTV was studied and number plate recognition cameras used to establish it happened at 02:03 GMT on Saturday, 4 March.
Eve Smith, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died after the accident near the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.
Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition.
The accident happened after the white Volkswagen Tiguan the five were in left the carriageway into a wooded area.
Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies said: "The investigation is making good progress in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.
"Specialist officers will continue to carry out a detailed investigation which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday morning."