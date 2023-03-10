Swansea City footballer Obafemi reveals stress of racist abuse
- Published
Swansea City footballer Michael Obafemi has told a court of the stress he and his family suffered after he was the target of online racial abuse.
Josh Phillips, 26, from Cwmbwrla, Swansea, sent the abusive tweet in response to Swansea's announcement of his loan move to Burnley Football Club.
Phillips previously admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing.
Obafemi's victim impact statement was read out at Swansea Magistrates' Court.
Phillips was granted bail as sentencing was adjourned until 31 March.
"The racial abuse I've received is totally unacceptable. It doesn't matter what I do as a job, I'm a human being and I don't deserve this sort of behaviour," Obafemi told the court.
He added the incident had been stressful for him and his family.
'Totally unacceptable'
He said: "It's totally unacceptable and I don't accept it."
The court heard Phillips was out with friends and got drunk before he sent the tweet on 28 January after learning of Mr Obafemi's transfer.
He later deleted the tweet, and two days later he had sought information on how to deactivate his account.
Police traced the message back to Phillips' phone, and when interviewed by officers, Phillips said he stupidly made the comment after drinking and removed it shortly afterwards.
He described the word as disgusting, telling the police he was disappointed by his own actions.
Judge Christopher James told Phillips: "It's clear you've pleaded guilty to a very serious offence."
He told Phillips that although sentencing was adjourned to give the court time to prepare a pre-sentencing report, it "should not be taken as an indication of any sentence that will be imposed".
"All options are on the table," he added.