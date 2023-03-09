Wrexham: Stolen medals returned to soldier after appeal
Two arrests have been made after a burglary in which a soldier's military service medals were stolen.
The theft, which saw other valuable items taken, happened in Wrexham on Saturday, North Wales Police said.
The force has since confirmed the "irreplaceable" collection of Royal Welch Fusiliers medals, which covered service in Iraq, Bosnia and Northern Ireland, had been found.
The force added two arrests had been made.
Wrexham Town neighbourhood policing team wrote on Facebook: "A great result for the victim and a little closure after such an awful event."