Cardiff crash: Dad who lost daughter says life has changed forever
- Published
The heartbroken father of one of the victims of a crash in Cardiff which killed three has said his life has changed forever after her death.
Eve Smith, 21, along with with Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died after a crash near the A48 at St Mellons in the early hours of Saturday.
Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition.
A sixth person who had been with the five who were in the crash had been dropped home earlier.
The group were not found until the early hours of Monday morning, almost two days after they were last seen.
Everton Smith spoke outside a martial arts school he runs in Newport's Commercial Street where dozens of floral tributes had been laid.
In the window was a display of photos of his daughter as well as a poem and a sign which said the business was closed until further notice.
Mr Smith said his daughter was "everything a father could wish for".
"It's going to change my life, I don't know how much it will," Mr Smith said.
"Nothing will be the same. I just need her here to get me through this. This is an impossible situation."
Ms Smith's sister Xana Doyle, 19, was also killed in a crash in Newport in 2015.
"This is like nothing anyone could expect to go through, it's like deja vu," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith called his Eve beautiful and "so intelligent".
"I'm not surprised people have come and brought flowers," Mr Smith said.
"Anyone who met my daughter only had to meet her once to know there was something special about her."
He said the tribute at his business was not just for Eve.
"It's for Eve, it's for Darcy, it's for Sophie, it's for all of them," he said.
His son Zaine, 22, said he and his sister were "the closest."
Mr Smith read from the poem in the window.
"Even though I miss you, you're not too far away," he said.
"Because my heart is full of memories, and I treasure them every day."
Family solicitor, Andrew Collingbourne, said he was hoping to meet the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Monday.
He said: "I am satisfied there will be a fair and objective investigation into what has gone on."
The IOPC said on Tuesday it was "urgently carrying out an assessment of referrals" to "determine what action may be required from us".
South Wales Police said it was continuing to investigate.
The women, from Newport, had gone to The Muffler club in the city's Maesglas area late on Friday.
They then travelled 36 miles (58km) to Trecco Bay Caravan Park, in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, with the two men, both from Cardiff.
Police are aware of a noise complaint made to the park's security lodge about the group, according to the PA news agency.
A caravan at the holiday park has been cordoned off.
The sixth person with the group, who was dropped off before the group was last seen at 02:00 GMT on Saturday in Cardiff, is said to be cooperating fully with police.
"Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together what has happened," South Wales Police said.
Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact time of the crash.
A spokesperson for Trecco Bay Holiday Park said: "We are assisting police with their enquiries and we will not be commenting further."
South Wales Police said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.
"Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together what has happened.
"Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them."