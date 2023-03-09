Snow: Volunteers help key workers and vulnerable people
Volunteers are coming to the aid of people in need as snow continues to fall in parts of Wales.
A Met Office amber weather warning is in place from midday on Thursday, while transport disruption and school closures have resulted from snowfall.
Ben Owen, a self-employed truck driver in Minera, Wrexham county, is offering lifts to emergency service workers.
Meanwhile a charity which delivers meals on wheels has had extra vehicles to adapt its service to the snow.
Mr Owen, 36, said: "I used to drive the gritters, but I'm self-employed now and so I can't work today and I don't like being at home."
Mr Owen said he received more than 40 messages on Thursday morning as well as calls, with most requests being from staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
"Demand has been high because we live on the hills. It keeps me occupied," he added.
Deva House Older People's Centre in Wrexham runs a meals on wheels service, delivering hot meals to people who struggle to cater for themselves.
Kath Riley, older people's coordinator at Caia Park Partnership, which runs the centre, said the team of seven staff and volunteers had been out making sure vulnerable members of the community were well.
She said: "Usually we have three drivers going out, delivering 25 meals. With the weather being as it is, we have had five drivers out."
'People are depending on us'
Ms Riley added: "Most places, when they see a bit of snow, they tend to close down or say they are working from home.
"But for us, it's even more important that we get to work and that we continue that service.
"It has to be really bad for us not to turn up because people are depending on us. We are praying it is gone by tomorrow - my new wellies are leaking already."