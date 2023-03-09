Wrexham: Tributes paid to 'larger than life' crash victim
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died after being hit by a car.
Keiron Smith, 30, was riding along the A541 Mold Road at Gwersyllt, Wrexham, when he was hit by the driver of a white Fiat 500 on Saturday afternoon.
An air ambulance and three road ambulances attended the scene of the crash.
Mr Smith's family, also known as Pidge, said he was a "larger than life character who took every day as it came".
In a statement, they said: "He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved his music as well as a couple of cans of beer.
"From a young age when he would get pocket money as a young child he'd often take himself off to the local supermarket to buy the cheapest Swiss roll cake - whether it be a chocolate or jam sponge."
His family added that the memories he had left them with "will always live on in our hearts and minds".
"Mum will always love and miss you. I will miss your voice and cheeky smile. You made me laugh so much; life will never be the same again. Fly high my son," they said.
North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at the Mold Road junction with Old Mold Road, at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.