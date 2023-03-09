Charity rescued me from dark place - homeless Gwynedd teen
"If they weren't here I just wouldn't be living life, basically. I'd still be failing at school and I'd be in such a dark place mentally."
Anya, 16, "wouldn't be coping with life" without help from a homeless charity after she lived in a hostel.
But a charity said there was a potential crisis due to higher costs and a funding shortfall which could see a cut in jobs and the help on offer.
The Welsh government said it was facing a perfect storm of financial pressures.
Home life affected Anya's mental health and, after a period of sofa surfing, she was offered a place at a hostel.
Gisda, which helps people facing homelessness across Gwynedd and runs a foodbank, stepped in to get Anya her own flat.
She said: "If [they] weren't here... I wouldn't be able to deal with my family. I did sofa surf for a bit and I'd probably still be doing that really and it's not a healthy way to life is it?
"They help with bills and if I need to do anything with universal credit or British Gas. It's like a stepping stone to being fully independent and living the adult life."
"I've had a few difficulties with attendance at school because of my home environment.
"Since moving the staff in general have been really good at helping me communicate with the school and putting across my needs and being really great advocates for me."
About 9,000 people in Wales are living in temporary accommodation - the highest number on record, according to the latest official data.
Gisda's chief executive, Sian Tomos, said the rising cost of living was hitting the charity.
"We've got young people centres across Gwynedd that need heating and the cost has gone up significantly over the past 12 months, so it's difficult for us.
"It's our responsibility that our young people are not affected by the cost of living crisis.
"Even though we are receiving grants from the government, I don't think it's enough to support the increasing demand on services at the moment."
Cymorth Cymru, which represents homeless and housing organisations, said without a rise in the Housing Support Grant, providers may have to cut services or jobs.
Chief executive Katie Dalton said: "We know that investing in these housing support services delivers prevention in terms of health, social care and criminal justice, so it makes financial sense to invest in these services.
"If homelessness is going to be a priority we need to make sure housing grant services are there to help people out of homelessness.
Homeless charities not only lack enough money to pay their bills, but some say they could lose staff because they cannot afford to give them a pay rise.
Ms Dalton added: "We've been hearing from some staff who've worked in the sector for 20 to 30 years - who have never been here for the pay, let's face it.
"But things have got so bad that they're leaving to work in supermarkets where they're being paid higher wages, they're becoming delivery drivers because they're getting paid much more for much less stress on the job.
The Welsh government said: "Frontline housing support services are under considerable pressure and they play an important role in preventing homelessness - the Housing Support Grant has therefore been maintained at £166.76m.
"The homelessness prevention budget will increase by £15m in 2023-24, taking our investment in homelessness and housing support services to more than £207m next year."