Ambulance strikes: Wales walkout suspended, says Unite
- Published
A further strike by ambulance staff in Wales, due to take place on Friday, has been called off.
Unite members, about a quarter of the workforce, were due to walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions.
The GMB and Unite had already called off Monday's strike and Unite tweeted that it was "pausing" Friday's action after "progress" had been made in talks with officials.
The Welsh government said it "welcomed" the decision to pause the strike.
It follows walkouts in February involving more than half of Wales' ambulance workers.
The Welsh government is continuing talks with three health unions - Unite and the GMB, which represent ambulance staff, along with the Royal College of Nursing in Wales.
The three unions had threatened further industrial action after rejecting the government's latest offer last week.
Other health unions have accepted the deal of additional 1.5% pay rise, as well as 1.5% one-off payment to NHS staff on top of the £1,400 pay rise offered last summer.
The latest offer included some proposals to improve working conditions.
The Welsh government said: "We welcome the pausing of Friday's strike action while meaningful conversations with our trade union social partners continue."