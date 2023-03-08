Weather: Hundreds of schools closed as more snow hits Wales
- Published
Nearly 300 schools are closed across Wales due to heavy snow, with warnings of disruption and rural communities becoming cut off.
The Met Office issued be prepared yellow warnings, one running until 07:00 GMT Thursday, then another until 14:00 on Friday.
Schools are closed across Denbighshire, Flintshire, Powys, Blaenau Gwent, Gwynedd, Caerphilly and Torfaen.
It comes after about 10cm (4in) of snow fell on Wednesday.
More than 200 schools were closed on Wednesday after heavy snow fell in south, west and mid Wales.
A warning for snow and ice is in place for 19 of Wales' local authority areas - only Flintshire, Anglesey and Pembrokeshire are not included.
When this warning ends at 07:00, a new one for heavy snow comes into force which lasts until Friday afternoon.
This covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Monmouthshire, Powys and Wrexham.
Anglesey County Council leader Llinos Medi told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that gritters had been out overnight on the island.
It was important during the day that carers could get out to rural areas, she said. She urged people to check on vulnerable neighbours.
The Met Offices warns vehicles could become stranded on roads, with rail services cancelled and possible power cuts.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has also issued a flood warning for the LLlŷn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline.
Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected, NRW said. It warned people to be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land and estuaries as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.
According to BBC weather presenter Sabrina Lee, by the time we get to Thursday morning, large parts of the country will have seen around 2-4cm of snow at low levels.
That will be closer to 5-10cm (2-4in) where you have some elevation.
Over some of Wales' higher ground such as the Brecon Beacons and Monmouthshire, people could even see up to 20cm (8in) of snow.