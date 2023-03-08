Weather: Snow set to hit Wales for second day
Heavy snow is set to fall across Wales, with warnings of disruption and rural communities becoming cut off.
The Met Office issued be prepared yellow warnings, one running until 07:00 GMT Thursday, then another until 14:00 on Friday.
These come after about 10cm (4in) of snow fell on Wednesday, leading to the closure of more than 70 schools.
The lowest temperature was -4C (24F) at Capel Curig, Snowdonia.
A warning for snow and ice is in place for 19 of Wales' local authority areas - only Flintshire, Anglesey and Pembrokeshire are not included.
When this warning ends at 07:00, a new one for heavy snow comes into force which lasts until Friday afternoon.
This covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Monmouthshire, Powys and Wrexham.
The Met Offices warns vehicles could become stranded on roads, with rail services cancelled and possible power cuts.
According to BBC weather presenter Sabrina Lee, by the time we get to Thursday morning, large parts of the country will have seen around 2-4cm of snow at low levels.
That will be closer to 5-10cm (2-4in) where you have some elevation.
Over some of Wales' higher ground such as the Brecon Beacons and Monmouthshire, people could even see up to 20cm (8in) of snow.