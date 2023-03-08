CCTV appeal after fight takes Cardiff to Swansea train out of action
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of a number of men they wish to speak to after a fight broke out on a train travelling between Cardiff and Swansea.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the altercation happened at around 18:45 GMT on Saturday, 4 February, as the train approached Neath station.
The train had to be taken out of service for cleaning due to the amount of blood in the carriage.
Police believe the men in the CCTV may be able to help their investigation.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405 040. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.