Wales Weather: Snow across Wales causes school closures
- Published
Over 100 schools across Wales have closed due to snow.
The closures include 65 schools in Caerphilly, 43 schools in Rhondda Cynon Taf, four schools in Bridgend and 25 schools in Merthyr Tydfil.
Along with two closures, seven other schools across the Neath Port Talbot area have delayed their opening time to 10:00 GMT, to allow snow to be cleared.
It comes as yellow snow and ice warnings have been put in place across south, mid and west Wales.
The A4061 Rhigos Mountain Pass from Treherbert to Rhondda Cynon Taf is closed, and the A469 from Thornhill to Cardiff is currently impassable due to the snow.
Traffic Wales reported congestion on the A470 southbound to Abercynon and southbound between Nantgarw - Coryton roundabout.
There are also poor driving conditions on the A465 to Ewbbw Vale in both directions.
Most Cardiff bus services are currently operating but with delays.
The Merthyr Brecon Stagecoach services in south Wales have been affected by cancellations and reduced services.
Bristol airport said it was temporarily suspending flights in the morning.