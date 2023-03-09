Cost of living: People can pay what they can to see show
People can "pay what they can" to see a production in a bid to keep theatre lovers returning.
Tickets for National Theatre Wales' Cost of Living show in Swansea range from £8 to £22.
Those from the less affluent social groups are 14% less likely to visit the theatre compared to people from more affluent social groups, it said.
The company's artistic director said making theatre accessible is a core part of its work.
"People can choose to pay £8, £16 or £22 for a ticket - with no difference in seating or access to the show," Lorne Campbell said.
National Theatre Wales has introduced a similar entrance fee scheme in the past and it intends to continue to look at it in the future.
Its research said about 43% of people from more well-off backgrounds go to watch a production at least once a year compared to 29% of people from poorer backgrounds.
The three-part production at the Grand Theatre tries to reflect the impact of the current crisis on people.
Glesni Price Jones, the show's producer, said she wanted people to discuss the cost of living and how it is affecting them."We want those stories to be told to people in power and for the audience to feel they're not alone so throughout the show and the gig we bring the audience together as one and they can feel less lonely at this time."
The production takes place between 17 and 25 March.