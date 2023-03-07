Haverfordwest skeletons discovery costs council millions
The discovery of remains from more than 240 people, found during the redevelopment of a department store, has cost a council nearly £6m.
The "hugely significant" find was made under the old Ocky White building in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire last year.
Deconstruction for the new food market was paused while archaeologists dug.
A meeting heard the project was "significantly in excess" of where councillors wanted it to be when it started.
Last year's discovery at the town centre site is one of Haverfordwest's most comprehensive archaeological digs in its history.
Dyfed Archaeological Trust had been in search of the St Saviour's Priory, founded by a Dominican order of monks in about 1256, which was located in the area, but the exact location was unknown.
Hundreds of skeletons were found in the ancient burial ground, with roughly half of them being children.
A mysterious puncture wound was also found in one of the skulls excavated, which may provide evidence of Haverfordwest's medieval warfare.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, in March the council heard the overall cost amounted to just short of £6m, including a building purchase cost of £288,000.
Councillor Paul Miller said "there certainly was" overspending with the finding of the bones and that the building has massively increased project costs to the council.
"It has been wildly expensive, but we are confident it will make a huge and significantly positive contribution to Haverfordwest when it is completed this year," he said.
The site is being redeveloped to become a food emporium, bar and rooftop terrace.