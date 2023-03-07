Sara Jones' death contributed to by medical neglect, inquest concludes
- Published
A north Wales woman's death was contributed to by neglect from medical staff, an inquest has concluded.
Sara Anest Jones, 25, died two days after a collision near Bangor, Gwynedd on 31 March 2021.
She had consumed three times the legal limit of alcohol when her vehicle crossed into an oncoming lane, colliding with a car carrying nurse Gemma Pasage Adran and her partner Warren Culato.
Ms Adran died from her injuries.
Ms Jones suffered a pelvic injury, which caused a perforation in her small intestine.
The inquest at Stoke Civic Centre heard this led to her developing an infection called fecal peritonitis.
Assistant coroner Duncan Ritchie said Ms Jones' death followed a series of "failings" and "missed opportunities" by clinicians.
The inquest heard Ms Jones was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd at 22:07 GMT where a CT scan indicated multiple fractures and a possible liver laceration.
A preliminary radiology report found an injury to her bowel could not be ruled out, with free fluid observed in the bowel area, although it was noted that this could be normal in women of child-bearing age.
She was transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital trauma centre under the primary care of the orthopaedic team.
But the radiology report was not emailed until 05:35 GMT the next morning, which Dr Nicola Sommers, clinical lead for emergency medicine in Bangor, said was unusual.
Assistant coroner Duncan Ritchie said: "I'm satisfied that it was gross failure."
"Ms Jones had been involved in a high speed high intensity road traffic collision in which another person had died," Mr Ritchie said.
"Medical staff ought to have been alert to internal injuries.
"Whilst recognising that doctors are human and can make mistakes, this was qualitatively different to incorrect diagnosis.
"Doctors collectively failed to make basic checks which if they were made would have found her injury.
"The overall picture is a series of errors made by individuals which resulted in a catastrophe."
Mr Ritchie concluded the death as Road Traffic Collision contributed to by neglect.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust have been approached for comment.