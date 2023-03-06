Cardiff car crash: Tributes paid to three killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to three people who were found dead in a car crash days after they went missing.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the accident.
Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, are seriously injured in hospital.
All five had been on a night out in Newport when the Volkswagen Tiguan they were travelling in came off the A48 and crashed into trees. They were last seen at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.
Family and friends made repeated appeals to find the missing group over the course of the weekend, with the mother of one of the girls saying she had been told to stop contacting police for updates.
The three women were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.
Earlier they had been in Newport and were reported missing to Gwent Police.
The two men, from Cardiff, were also reported missing by their families.
Tributes have been paid on social media with family members confirming their loved ones had died.
One of Miss Smith's relatives wrote: "I will not comment on anyone other than Eve Smith to confirm that she has been confirmed as deceased.
"Thank you for your support and shares and I won't be answering messages please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news."
A friend of Miss Ross and Miss Smith wrote: "I don't really have the words right now."
Talking about Miss Ross, the friend said: "You were one of a kind, I'm going to miss trying to 'life coach' you as you would've said. You were a real ray of sunshine especially on my bad days."
Describing Miss Smith, she added: "Eve Smith you were truly a beautiful young girl, who's heart was made of gold just like your sister's, give her a big hug for me and hold each other tight until the day we all have our turn and reunite."
A friend of Mr Loughlin posted: "I'm so proud of us all pulling together out there searching for our dear friends last night.
"It's heart breaking what's happened to Rafel Jeanne and those two girls. My body is still shaking and I can't stop being sick the thought of them all there all of that time.
"Many times I have driven past, it just makes me so sad and to how helpless our Shane Loughlin must of felt trapped inside.
"Wish Sophie a speedy recovery and I send all my love and strength to all the families involved."
The car was discovered shortly after midnight on Monday in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales Police said.