Cardiff car crash: Tributes paid to three killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to three people who were killed in a crash that left two others injured days after they went missing.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the accident.
Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, are seriously injured in hospital.
All five had been on a night out in Cardiff when the Volkswagen Tiguan they were travelling in came off the A48 and crashed into trees.
Family and friends made repeated appeals to find the missing group over the course of the weekend, with the mother of one of the girls saying she had been told to stop contacting police for updates.
The three women were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.
Earlier they had been in Newport and were reported missing to Gwent Police.
The two men, from Cardiff, were also reported missing by their families.
Tributes have been paid on social media with family members confirming their loved ones had died.
One of Miss Smith's relatives wrote: "I will not comment on anyone other than Eve Smith to confirm that she has been confirmed as deceased.
"Thank you for your support and shares and I won't be answering messages please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news."
