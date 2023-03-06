Sara Jones and nurse Pasage Adran died following crash
A woman who killed a nurse and fatally injured herself in a car crash was "full of beans" despite mental health issues, her family said.
Sara Anest Jones, 25, from Corwen, Denbighshire, died two days after the collision near Bangor, Gwynedd.
Nurse Gemma Pasage Adran, 32, originally from the Philippines, had been pronounced dead at the scene on 30 March 2021.
An inquest heard Ms Jones had been receiving mental health treatment.
The hearing in Stoke on Trent was told Ms Jones had a promising background in acting but had been having mental health treatment over a number of years for various issues.
An inquest into Ms Adran's death, held in May 2022, heard Ms Jones was three times over the drink-drive limit at the time of the collision.
Ms Adran's partner was also injured in the crash, but survived.
'Complete shock'
A statement from Ms Jones' father Aled, read out to the court by assistant coroner Duncan Ritchie, described her as "full of life and beans".
"She loved helping out at home on the farm", said Mr Jones.
"She was mischievous in a good way and loved banter."
Ms Jones had won a number of literature and drama awards, including the Richard Burton Award at the National Eisteddfod in Anglesey in 2017.
But she was also troubled by issues of self-confidence and anorexia.
However, at the time of the accident, Mr Jones said she was doing "very well" and was "optimistic, bright and happy".
He described the accident as a "complete shock".
Ms Jones' mother Ann Jones told the assistant coroner her daughter had been discussing plans for the weekend and that she could "never have dreamed" of what happened to her daughter.
'No indications of suicide'
Dr Nicholas Horn, consultant clinical psychologist at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said he had met Ms Jones on four occasions in early 2021.
She was presenting with a "level of complexity", including anxiety, eating disorder and alcohol use, but was engaging very well with the sessions.
Mental health nurse Hope Marshall, who also treated Ms Jones, said: "At no time did I have any indication she was suicidal."
No failings in her care were identified in a review conducted after Ms Jones' death.
'Undiagnosed problem'
The inquest heard a CT scan carried out at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor after Ms Jones arrived there at 22:07 GMT indicated multiple fractures and a possible liver laceration.
Ms Jones was transferred to the trauma centre in Stoke on Trent, and Dr Nicola Sommers, clinical lead for emergency medicine in Bangor spoke to staff there about her observations.
A preliminary radiology report found an injury to the bowel could not be ruled out, with free fluid observed in the bowel area, although this could be normal in women of child-bearing age.
The inquest heard this report was not emailed until 05:35 the next morning, which Dr Sommers said was unusual.
Asked by Richard Otley, on behalf of the family, whether the report should have been sent more quickly, Dr Sommers agreed but said the priority was to send the patient to the best care centre
He said: "But there was an undiagnosed bowel problem which caused her death. The issue is how slowly you sent the report."
She said she was not sure it would have changed the outcome, adding: "The preliminary report said there was free fluid to reassess. An important part of a CT report is re-examining, re-scanning the abdomen.
"You have to correlate report to clinical picture further down the line. The fluid could have been normal."
Cardiac arrest
The hearing was told a registrar at Royal Stoke University Hospital had seen fluid in the abdominal area on images before Ms Jones arrived on 1 April but questioned whether it was physiological.
She suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 04.40 BST on 2 April. A post-mortem examination found a 1cm perforation to the bowel and 900ml of abdominal fluid.
The hearing is continuing.