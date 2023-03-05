Wrexham: Cyclist dies after car collision at Gwersyllt
- Published
A cyclist has died following a collision with a car.
He died in the incident on the A541 Mold Road at Gwersyllt, Wrexham, on Saturday afternoon, involving a white Fiat 500.
An air ambulance was sent to the scene and the road remained closed for several hours. The Welsh Ambulance Service said it also sent three other ambulances to the scene.
North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses.
The crash happened at the Mold Road junction with Old Mold Road near the turning for Summerhill at about 16:00 GMT.