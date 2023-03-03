Flintshire could be flush with public toilets
More toilets could be made available in public places across Flintshire under new council plans.
The authority said previous plans were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But it revealed repairs to damage caused by flooding and vandalism to public toilets in Talacre and Holywell cost £23,000.
The council is to consider plans to raise the standard of facilities across the county and a wish to increase the facilities available.
The authority's environment and economy scrutiny committee meets next week to consider a report from the council's chief officer for Streetscene.
Providing toilets for public use is not a statutory requirement for councils in Wales.
Flintshire has closed many standalone public toilets in a bid to save money, sparking criticism from residents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
However, the report from the council's chief officer for Streetscene said: "It is recognised the previous strategy did not necessarily live up to the priorities and values of the council, as well as those of a number of public interest groups, who are aware of the requirements expected of the council to have a public toilet strategy.
"These groups have contacted the council's leadership several times to challenge the current provision and support improved facilities.
"The new strategy will therefore look to raise the standard of the facilities across the county over the next four to five years. Through this strategy, we aim to provide accessible, clean toilets in the most appropriate locations."
The report added: "Unfortunately, public toilets can also become a magnet for anti-social behaviour such as drug taking and vandalism, which can impact the provision and cause significant damage.
"Any capital or revenue commitment will need to be supported through a business case approach, taking account of full costs and possible income sources."
Members will consider the report when the committee meets on 7 March.