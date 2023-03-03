Focus Wales: Emerging Welsh talent among latest festival acts
- Published
More acts have been announced for one of the biggest music events in Wales.
Focus Wales will welcome 20,000 music fans and more than 250 acts from around the world over three days in Wrexham between 4 and 6 May.
Organisers have announced a further 70 artists for this year's event, the 12th in the festival's history.
Among the latest acts are Welsh Music Prize nominated ManLikeVision, Newport hip-hop artist Ogun and Welsh alt-folk scene, Mari Mathias.
Focus Wales is an international multi-venue showcase festival taking place, which places the music industry spotlight firmly on the emerging talent from Wales and the rest of the world, including acts from Australia, Canada, Japan and Madagascar.
Last year's event attracted big names including pop legends Echo and the Bunnymen, who headlined the final night.