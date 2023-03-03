Betsi Cadwaladr: New test aims to improve maternal care
A new test for pre-eclampsia - a condition that affects pregnant women - has been announced by the Welsh government.
The condition can be fatal if left untreated and affects up to 6% of pregnancies in the UK.
The new test checks the health of the mothers placenta by measuring levels of placental growth factor (PLGF).
The CEO of Action on Pre-eclampsia described the test as a "significant and important step forward".
Women with pre-eclampsia often have lower levels of PLGF - a hormone that can be tested for in blood to help doctors diagnose pre-eclampsia.
The new rapid test measures PLGF levels in 15 minutes, allowing doctors to quickly identify those at risk.
Positive trial results at Wrexham Maelor Hospital mean that the testing will now be used at Betsi Cadwaladr hospitals.
Marcus Green, CEO of Action on Pre-eclampsia, said: "This is a significant and important step forward in the care of women in Wales as this test is a vital piece of the armoury of clinicians offering pre-eclampsia care.
"There are definitely two cheers here, one for the Welsh government for supporting implementation and secondly for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board for leading the way.
"The third cheer will come when we see implementation throughout Wales."
What is pre-eclampsia?
Pre-eclampsia is a condition that affects some pregnant women, usually during the second half of pregnancy or soon after their baby is delivered.
Early signs include high blood pressure, protein in the urine and headaches.
Severe pre-eclampsia develops in around 1-2% of UK pregnancies and 8-10% of all preterm births result from hypertensive disorders, including pre-eclampsia.
Dr Lynda Verghese, labour ward lead at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, said: "The test can be performed in close proximity to the patients on the maternity ward, removing any potential delay and providing much-needed reassurance to both the medical team and the patient."
Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services described the news as a "hugely exciting time for innovation".
"Through our new innovation strategy, I look forward to seeing more initiatives such as PLGF testing, the use of artificial intelligence and technologies such as liquid biopsy testing being rolled out across our hugely committed health and care sector in Wales," she said.