Prince of Wales Bridge: Arrest made after crash leaves two injured
- Published
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after a crash on the Prince of Wales bridge which left two people seriously injured.
The suspect from Wiltshire remains in police custody on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The crash involving three cars and a van on the eastbound carriageway forced the closure of the Prince of Wales Bridge for several hours on Thursday.
Gwent Police has appealed for dashcam footage and eye witnesses.
The Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the collision, involving a Land Rover, a Volkswagen ID3, a Volkswagen Golf and a Ford Transit Custom van.
The 53-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen ID3 from Brighton and the passenger a 82-year-old woman from East Sussex were airlifted to hospital.
The female suspect was driving the Land Rover.