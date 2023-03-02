Theatr Clwyd announces new artistic director
Theatr Clwyd has announced the name of its new artistic director.
Kate Wasserberg, who has directed major productions that have toured nationally and internationally, will fill the role at the Mold-based theatre.
She was recently associate director at the venue and directed productions such as All My Sons, Insignificance and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.
"I am so delighted to be joining the amazing team to take this organisation into a bright future," she said.
"I can't wait to begin. Wales has the best artists in the world and I am beyond honoured to have the opportunity to make my home there."
Ms Wasserberg will work with Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford, who said: "To work alongside Kate will be an honour, and I am certain that with her artistic leadership we will build upon the company's success.
"The quality of Kate's theatre-making, the knowledge and appreciation she has for Welsh theatre and Welsh talent, and her deep love and appreciation of Theatr Clwyd are only some of the reasons for such excitement."