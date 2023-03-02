Llangollen: Eisteddfod search for best young singers
A global search has been launched to find a new Eisteddfod singing star.
The Pendine International Voice of the Future competition will be one of the main highlights of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, which gets underway on Tuesday, 4 July.
The competition, which started in 2013, aims to advance the careers of the world's most gifted young singers.
Applications to take part are now being accepted with a £3,000 prize for the winner.
The prize this year will come from the Pendine Arts and Community Trust, which supports cultural and community initiatives across Wales.
Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2022, and competition rules were amended to allow for digital entries.