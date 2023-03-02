Wrexham: Ukrainian mum conducts songs of her homeland
A Ukrainian mum of four will conduct two songs from her homeland as part of a performance by a community orchestra.
Polina Horelova, 34, will be conducting two songs well known in Ukraine, performed by NEW Voices choir, at St Giles' Church, Wrexham.
The choir says at least 20 Ukrainian refugees have sung with their two hubs in Wrexham and another in St Asaph.
Polina's brother is still in Ukraine, and he was injured when a Russian missile fragment hit his leg.
Now living with her family near Wrexham, Polina is looking forward to conducting in public for the first time in many years after her musical talents were discovered by the choir's co-founder and fellow conductor Rob Guy.
"Music has always been at the heart of my family but even before the war I had stopped working professionally after having children," said Polina.
'Source of joy'
"It was difficult to raise a family and continue a career conducting. But after I was introduced to the community choir here it reignited my passion for music.
"It became a source of joy at a heartbreaking time for us."
Polina and her husband, Volodymyr, have four children, Anhelina, 12, Oryna, 11, Liubomyr, seven, and Volodymyr, three.
Her husband returns regularly to Ukraine transporting and distributing aid packages to families who have lost their homes and livelihoods.
His farm, including land and livestock, was destroyed in the Russian advance on Mariupol and the family's city apartment was also destroyed due to bombing.
A United to Assist Refugees UK Wrexham hub leader, Jane Townend, also sings with NEW Voices, and she said it offered a much needed distraction for refugees across Wrexham.
"We can see the visible difference that singing and forging friendships makes to people who've lost everything," she said.
"What these families have been through doesn't bear thinking about and it's our mission to do everything we can do to make their lives better."
Polina will conduct the choir for two songs well known in Ukraine, one a traditional prayer and the other is a dance tune hailing from the Carpathian mountains.
She said: "The prayer is solemn, while the dance song is full of fun, uplifting. I think the audience will really like them."