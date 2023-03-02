Glangwili Hospital: Maternity ward significantly improved
A once-troubled maternity ward has "significantly improved" since it was last inspected, a new report says.
About £25m was invested in Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, in 2018 after a report found its maternity services "not fit for purpose".
Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) found many aspects of the service had improved after their latest inspection.
However, it also found there were still some areas of the service that "required attention".
Hywel Dda University Health Board - which runs the hospital - has been asked to comment.
The inspection, carried out over three days in November, found staff were "committed to providing a high standard of care" and were seen as being compassionate, kind and friendly to patients.
Inspectors also found most patients they spoke to were happy with the care they were receiving, and the hospital had good arrangements in place to provide bereavement support.
'Significant changes'
HIW noted that leadership at the hospital had improved, and that the hospital was collaborating more effectively with other health boards.
It also found improvements had been made regarding security measures to ensure babies were safe and fully protected within the hospital.
HIW boss Alun Jones said it was "positive" to see "significant changes and improvements" made since the last inspection in 2019.
However, the inspection found that some women on the post-natal ward were not being given pain relief medication in a "timely manner", or denied the medication without explanation.
Inspectors also found cupboards containing patient records unlocked and with the doors open.
Staff at the hospital reported concern in relation to the responsiveness of consultants to emergencies when requested by junior doctors and midwives
Mr Jones added: "The highlighted issues of concern must be addressed to ensure the quality of care provided continues to improve.
"We will continue to engage with the service to ensure timely progress against our findings."