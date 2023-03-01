Baglan petrol station liquid gas leak prompts emergency response
A petrol station was cordoned off on Wednesday after a storage tanker containing 6,000 litres of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) started leaking.
Police and fire crews were called to Morrisons petrol station at Baglan Bay Retail Park, Port Talbot, at 07:42 GMT.
A 100m (328ft) cordon was put in place and people nearby were advised to close doors and windows.
The leak has now been isolated by gas engineers and the area declared safe.
Emergency services left the scene at 09:39 GMT.