St David's Day: Owain Glyndwr visit to aid regeneration plan
- Published
A hero of Welsh history is paying a St David's Day visit to a hotel named after him in a bid to secure funding for locals to buy the building.
The Owain Glyndwr Hotel in Corwen has existed in some form since before the 1400 revolt by the original Glyndwr against the occupying English.
Now the Corwen Partnership wants to buy the Grade-II listed building and run it as a community enterprise.
They are aiming to raise £500,000 by issuing shares for locals to buy.
The visit by a mounted "Owain Glyndwr" marks the first of four days of events organised by the Denbighshire partnership to raise awareness of both the regeneration plan and the chance to buy one of the 2,500 shares worth £200 each that are for sale.
Organisers hope to raise enough money to buy and refurbish the hotel, which stands opposite a statue of Owain Glyndwr and five miles (8km) from his 14th century home at Glyndyfrdwy.
The rebel leader was behind a rising against the rule of Henry IV, which was initially successful, and his supporters proclaimed him Prince of Wales at Glyndyfrdwy.
The uprising was eventually put down, and Glyndwr disappeared, possibly into the hills. No-one is certain when he eventually died.
Wednesday's Glyndwyr will ride into town at 16:45 BST and visitors will be able to take tours of the hotel, decorated by Ysgol Caer Drewyn pupils for St David's Day.
They will also be able to watch performances of music that evening and over the next few days.
David Counsell, partnership chairman, said they needed to sell the vision to the people of Corwen and encouraged locals to come along and see more.
"Everyone is asking about it and everyone is very positive. We've had a lot of interest from ex Corwen residents wanting to buy shares and that's great because you don't have to live in Corwen to get involved," he said.
Although he admitted investors were unlikely to make a large return on their money, he said it was more about the community benefit.
"It's more an investment in the future of the pub and the town and about the warm feeling you get in your heart knowing that you are doing something positive for the community and helping to put Corwen back on the map," Mr Counsell added.