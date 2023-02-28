Welsh NHS: More strikes threatened as nurses reject offer
Nurses have rejected an improved pay offer from the Welsh government aimed at averting further strikes.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its members voted "overwhelmingly to reject" the offer.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan offered eight health unions an extra 1.5% rise and a further 1.5% as a one-off payment on top of the £1,400 already promised.
RCN has warned of more strikes if there is no new offer within five days but other unions have accepted the deal.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment on their stance.
The RCN called on the health minister Eluned Morgan to restart negotiations, warning if that does not happen within five working days, the union would start planning further industrial action.
"Strike action is always the last resort," said RCN Wales Director, Helen Whyley.
"Our members do not want to strike, but this additional offer does not restore the years of being undervalued and understaffed.
"Nursing staff feel, once again, that have left them with no alternative."
The GMB and Unite unions representing ambulance workers had previously rejected the deal and plan to picket next Monday.
Members of the Charted Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) said they have accepted the offer.
The package included non-pay commitments to improve staff well-being.
Jim Fahie, assistant director of union services at the CSP, said: "Members recognised this was a reasonable offer secured through negotiation.
"We welcomed the Welsh government's constructive approach to the dispute, which was borne out of a very real anger our members felt at an original award that did nothing to help them manage the cost of living crisis or solve the severe shortages of staff currently seen in the NHS."
'Strength of feeling'
The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said its members have rejected the offer.
However, it added because the majority of trade unions which make up the Wales Partnership forum - including the RCM - have accept the offer, the RCM will follow suit.
Health Minister Ms Morgan said the pay offer was "narrowly accepted".
"Whilst we are pleased that the offer has been accepted, we recognise the strength of feeling amongst members," she said.
"We will continue to work together in partnership to work through the implementation of this offer, and also to begin immediate discussions on next steps including continued meaningful conversations on the nature of the pay award for 23/24 and additional non pay elements to improve the conditions and well-being for our NHS staff."