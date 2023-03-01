Kaylea Titford: Parents of neglected teenage girl who died jailed
- Published
The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died following "shocking and prolonged neglect" at the family home have been jailed.
Kaylea Louise Titford's father Alun Titford, from Newtown, Powys, was previously found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.
Kaylea's mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones admitted the same charge.
The teenage girl's body was found on soiled sheets in her bedroom and police noted an "unbearable" rotting smell.
Alun Titford, 45, was sentenced to seven years and six months.
Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 40, was sentenced to six years.
Sentencing the pair at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Justice Griffiths said he found it "impossible to say that one parent was more to blame than the other. They were both equally responsible and were both equally culpable."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
