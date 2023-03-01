BBC Wales consumer show X-Ray to end after 22 years
Welsh consumer show X-Ray will finish after 22 years once the latest series ends.
BBC Wales said growth in its online services meant "tough editorial and financial decisions" were needed in order to grow its digital content.
The show which sought justice for consumers first aired in 2001 and has been fronted by Lucy Owen since 2007.
The last episode will be on BBC One Wales on Monday, 27 March and repeated two days later.
A BBC Wales spokesman said: "We are very proud of the work X-Ray has done the years on behalf of audiences, and will ensure that its legacy, strong consumer journalism, lives on in our BBC Wales news coverage.
"We will continue to throw a spotlight on the sort of issues that were raised by the programme."