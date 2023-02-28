Glyndwr University exhibition highlights impact of rare diseases
A photography exhibition to highlight the impact rare diseases can have on families has gone on display.
The RARExham display at Glyndwr University has been organised by Mold-based arts group Same But Different.
Its director, Ceridwen Hughes, has a son with Moebius syndrome, which affects facial nerves.
One in 17 people have a rare disease, and nearly a third of children diagnosed with one will die before they are five.
Same But Different tries to use the arts to promote positive social change and give visibility to communities such as those affected by disease, homelessness and disability.
Ms Hughes said: "Many of the the initiatives we do at Same but Different are based around amplifying voices of those affected by rare disease."From my son's experience, I know how important it is to ensure people with rare diseases feel supported by the community in which they live, which is why we created RARExham.
"The idea is for people and organisations to show their support in any way they wish and come together under the banner of RARExham."
To mark Rare Diseases Day on Tuesday, Glyndwr University is hosting an exhibition of photos telling the stories of some of those affected.
There is a closer link for one of the staff who helped to facilitate the display.
Nina Ruddle explained: "I have a personal connection to Same but Different as my family have been impacted by rare diseases.
"The support from the university and Same but Different made a huge difference to how we coped and continue to cope through an incredibly difficult time for me and my loved ones."