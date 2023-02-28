Wrexham: Kings of Leon announce two Racecourse shows
US rockers Kings of Leon have announced two shows at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham this spring.
The multi Grammy and Brit Award winning band will play the home of Wrexham AFC over the May bank holiday weekend on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May.
Tickets for the show go on general sale on Friday but Wrexham supporters and local people can get early access to tickets.
The visit will mark 20 years since the band first played in the UK.
Wrexham AFC's celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney made the announcement of the gigs on social media.
The @Wrexham_AFC Glee Club is really setting the bar high this May. @KingsOfLeon pic.twitter.com/GSlA8gkIlS— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 27, 2023
Wrexham ticket holders, members, and those on the club's mailing list will be able to buy tickets from Wednesday.
People living in local postcodes including LL11, LL12, LL13, LL14, LL15 and LL20 will get access on Thursday.
In 2018, 20,000 people watched the Stereophonics perform at the ground.