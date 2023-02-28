William and Kate to help create therapy gardens in south Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Wales on Tuesday to help launch a series of therapy gardens and allotments.
The initiative is intended to provide mental health support for communities across south Wales.
The couple will visit the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, near Pontyclun, where the first garden will be built.
Their foundation is working with Life at No.27, a horticultural therapy and mental health counselling provider.
The prince and princess will be shown plans for the Brynawel garden, which includes a collection of allotments, a communal sensory and herbal garden, a mud kitchen and an interactive learning space.
Annabelle Padwick, founder of Life at No.27, said gardens were vital in offering a safe environment for those facing mental health difficulties.
"As the founder I have seen first-hand how working with therapy gardens can dramatically improve self-belief and your own mental health," she said.
"Our unique therapy allotments and gardens are vital as they offer a safe environment for those experiencing mental ill health, to process and explore difficult experiences with trained therapists while at the same time learning new skills."
Ms Padwick said: "Working with The Prince and Princess of Wales is so important as their support enables us to collaboratively raise awareness of the work we do, the growing vital need that we aim to meet, and how much the experiences and relationships we have can shape our future."
The Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre is a residential site for the treatment of alcohol and drug dependencies.
Residents from the wider community, who are experiencing mental ill health, low confidence or isolation, will also eventually be given access to the garden through GP referrals.
The Royal Foundation said the initiative was part of a series of projects designed to leave a "lasting impact" in the communities the couple visit on royal engagements.
Amanda Berry, chief executive of The Royal Foundation said: "Their Royal Highnesses are passionate about creating a lasting impact in the communities they visit, playing an instrumental role in bringing together local stakeholders to amplify the work of organisations, and ensure support reaches those who need it most.
"Their Royal Highnesses continue to prioritise our society's mental health and spending time in nature is known to have a range of benefits, including reducing depression and anxiety."