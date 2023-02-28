Two arrested over fracas at Denbigh and Bangor 1876 game
A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested after spectators clashed at an amateur football match.
It happened during Denbigh Town's home game against Bangor 1876 in the Ardal North West League.
Police said the youth had been arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and breaching bail conditions. He was remanded in custody.
The man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article and Class A drugs.
He has been released while inquiries continue, according to North Wales Police.
"We are committed to bringing all those involved in the disorder to justice, and will be working closely with the local community and both football clubs to this end," said the force.
Denbigh said it was investigating and praised police for a "prompt and effective attendance and their actions which diffused the situation".
Bangor 1876 said it would "provide any support we can" with the investigation.
Denbigh won Friday's game 1-0 at Central Park, Denbighshire.