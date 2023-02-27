Football spectators fight at Denbigh and Bangor 1876 game
- Published
Two football clubs say they are "disappointed" by spectators who started fighting during a match.
It happened at game between Denbigh Town and Bangor 1876 in the Ardal North West League - the third tier of football in Wales.
Denbigh said it was investigating and praised police for a "prompt and effective attendance and their actions which diffused the situation".
Bangor 1876 said it would "provide any support we can" with the investigation.
North Wales Police has been asked to comment.
Fan Robert Cunnah, who filmed the incident, said: "The stewards were trying to break it up and then five to 10 mins later the police arrived - flares were thrown onto the pitch too.
"There were a fair few younger fans nearby - it was pretty poor."
Denbigh, who won Friday's game 1-0, said it was "disappointed" by the incident at Central Park, Denbighshire, which was "something we have not had previously and certainly not something we want to happen again".
"The club is looking into matters to establish the cause and to see what we can learn to ensure such disorder does not happen at future matches," Denbigh Town FC said in a statement.
Bangor 1876 said it was "disappointed to see that there was trouble" and it would offer Denbigh with "any support we can with their investigation into the matter".