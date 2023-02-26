Tanni Grey-Thompson raises car charging point access concerns
- Published
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson is calling for improved access for all users of electric vehicle charging points.
The 11-time Paralympic gold medallist, who uses a wheelchair, said she had to opt for a diesel vehicle rather than an electric model as "accessibility is being ignored".
She is seeking government assurances that more will be done to make charging points more accessible in the future.
The Department of Transport has been approached for comment.
"It's really simple - I can't reach them," said Baroness Grey-Thompson.
"The problems are... the step, it's the barrier. Some of the bays are quite busy but I have to be able to open my car door really wide.
"A lot of places don't accommodate for that."
The Welsh government said in a document from 2021 it aimed to deliver "a charging point facility for every 20 miles of the strategic trunk network across Wales by 2025" by working with the private sector.
For every 100,000 people in Wales there are currently 47 charging points, according to UK government figures published in January.
Across the UK the figure is 55. The number is highest in In London, where there are 131 charging points per 100,000 population.
The UK government has just pledged £56m for 2,400 EV charge points in 16 English council areas.
New cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK from 2030.
Baroness Grey-Thompson, chairwoman of Sport Wales, raised her concerns online, tweeting a photograph of a charging point she said was inaccessible to her.
"When it kicks in and we are all having to move to electric vehicles, I want to know what the government is doing to make sure they [charging points] are accessible.
"I put a question in this week to the government," she said, referring to her role as a peer in the House of Lords.
"There was a big announcement about charging points but what is happening to make sure they are accessible?
Charity Motability, which supports disabled people with transportation issues, has published best-practice standards for designing accessible public charge points for electric vehicles after forming a partnership with the UK government.
"If they aren't accessible I would have to take someone with me - it's just ridiculous - accessibility is being ignored," said Baroness Grey-Thompson.
"I can look on my sat nav and find a garage and some pay points but if they are not accessible, I don't know what I would do - I would just run out of charge."