Devil’s Gulch: Powys path reopens five years after rockfall
- Published
A popular walking spot has finally reopened five years after it was closed by a rockfall.
Devil's Gulch in the Elan Valley, Powys, was shut in 2018 when the path became impassable, and further rockfalls followed the first.
Welsh Water, which manages the estate, began repair work on the path near Rhayader in January.
The work was initially expected to be completed in spring but has been finished earlier than expected.
In 2021, Welsh Water consulted the local community on the options available to reopen the route, with other options including building a tunnel through the gulch, cutting the rock face back, and avoiding the path by creating new routes.
The repairs undertaken by specialist contractors involved descaling the rock formation, anchoring and bolting the rock, along with adding rock netting to secure the path against more rockfalls.
Vicky Martin of Welsh Water said: "We are pleased to confirm that repair work to the Devil's Gulch has been completed and the popular route is now open to the public once again.
"We appreciate the inconvenience the closure of the gulch has caused regular users of this popular route and we would like to thank our customers and the community of Elan Valley for bearing with us while we completed this essential work."