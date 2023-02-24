2 Sisters: Anglesey chicken factory closure confirmed - Welsh government
- Published
The closure of a chicken factory that employs 730 people is going ahead, the Welsh government has said.
In January poultry giant 2 Sisters announced plans to shut its premises at Llangefni, Anglesey.
The Welsh government has now said the company has put forward "no viable plans", and is "moving ahead with plans to cease production".
2 Sisters said it was "exploring every avenue" to help and support its workforce.
After announcing the closure in January, the firm said it would speak with employees to explore the options before making final decisions.
The firm has previously said the factory is old, one of its smallest sites, and that products could be made more efficiently elsewhere.
A 2 Sisters review of the site, which it bought in 2013, described it as "not sustainable" and lacking space to be efficient, despite £5m being invested there.
'Heartbreaking'
The Welsh government said a task force was meeting once a week to co-ordinate "as much assistance as possible to support the workers impacted as a result of the closure".
Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd (MS) for Anglesey, said the news was "heartbreaking" for workers and their families.
"I can assure you that there is a determination to do everything possible to help [the workers], to find employment of course, but also to cope with this blow in a time of hardship and during a cost of living crisis," he added.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "It was disappointing to hear from the company that the first stage consultation had not brought forward any viable plans for 2 Sisters Ltd to maintain their site in Llangefni, and the company is now moving ahead with plans to cease production.
"The Welsh government will continue to work with the UK government, Anglesey council, trades unions and other stakeholders to support the individuals and the local community."
A spokesperson for 2 Sisters said: "We continue our positive engagement with the Llangefni taskforce group and our central focus at this stage is to partner with all agencies to support colleagues and explore every avenue in helping them now and after the consultation period."