Surrey Police: Threat to shoot police a cry for help, jury finds
A man who threatened to shoot police has been found not guilty of intending to cause distress or anxiety.
Steven Delahunty, 49, now of Westgate Hill in Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, left messages saying he would execute Surrey Police officers in April 2022.
Months later he Tweeted the force 10 times threatening to "shoot-up" Surrey Police HQ with an automatic rifle.
However a jury at Swansea Crown Court accepted his actions were a "cry for help" after he had been drinking.
Defending himself, Mr Delahunty claimed Surrey Police had failed to investigate allegations he had made about historical child sex abuse.
The prosecution claimed he sent the messages with the intent to cause "distress and anxiety" to those who received them.
Mr Delahunty told the court he was suffering with alcohol abuse and mental health issues and apologised for the messages.
'Desperate measures'
Judge Geraint Walters asked the jury to decide whether the purpose of the threats were to cause distress or were "desperate measures" at what Mr Delahunty felt was the force's inactivity.
It took the jury little more than an hour to return two not-guilty verdicts.
Judge Walters told Mr Delahunty: "The way you've conducted yourself in court is wholly distinguished from the somewhat drunken affected messages that you probably regret that you ever sent."
He also urged Dyfed-Powys Police to meet with Mr Delahunty to discuss his concerns, given he now lives in the force's area.
The judge added: "It's a great pity that it couldn't have been resolved by people sitting around a table with Mr Delahunty and sorting it out a long time ago."