Dark skies: Venus, Jupiter and the Moon pictured across Wales

Photo of Venus and Jupiter in LlanelliWeather Watchers/Dai Spy
The planets could be seen in the sky just after sunset in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire

Stargazers across Wales were able to witness Venus, Jupiter and the Moon aligned in the night sky on Thursday.

The brightest planets in the night sky were visible during a spectacular celestial event known as a conjunction.

According to the UK Space Agency, the two planets reach their apparent closest point at the start of March when they'll appear to form one point.

Take a look at a selection of the best images as people across Wales looked to the skies.

Weather Watchers/Blaenavon Photos
Stunning clear skies and the planets in Blaenavon, Torfaen
Dani Robertson
Bright moon and planets in Aberdaron, Gwynedd
Duane Evans
A crescent moon shining high above Swansea's streets
Weather Watchers / Lluniau
The planets and Moon seen from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf
Weather watchers/emv82
A bright crescent moon shining in Swansea
Weather watchers/Susy Storm
Clear skies and views of Venus and Jupiter in Llithfaen, Gwynedd
Weather Watchers/Ani Caul
The Moon shone bright for those in Penmon, Anglesey
Weather Watchers/Susy Storm
One BBC Weather Watcher, Susy Storm, captured this close up shot of the Moon from Llithfaen, on the Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd
Weather watchers/ Rustytwig weather
Venus and Jupiter were easily visible at dusk in Llandrindod Wells, Powys
Weather Watchers/Davey Storm
Venus and Jupiter were visible alongside the Moon above the trees in Llanaelhaearn, Gwynedd
Weather Watchers/Davey Storm
The planets alongside the moon in Carnguwch, Gwynedd

