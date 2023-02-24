Dark skies: Venus, Jupiter and the Moon pictured across Wales
- Published
Stargazers across Wales were able to witness Venus, Jupiter and the Moon aligned in the night sky on Thursday.
The brightest planets in the night sky were visible during a spectacular celestial event known as a conjunction.
According to the UK Space Agency, the two planets reach their apparent closest point at the start of March when they'll appear to form one point.
Take a look at a selection of the best images as people across Wales looked to the skies.