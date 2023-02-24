Cardiff train delays and cancellations caused by damaged cables

Train services into Cardiff have been disrupted due to damage to overhead electric cables.

Fallen wires have blocked the line between Llandaff and Radyr, preventing any Valley Lines services from continuing to Cardiff.

By 08:10 GMT, almost 30 services had already been cancelled, with more expected.

Transport for Wales Rail said repair work was under way but disruption is expected all day until 17:00.

Rail tickets for passengers between Radyr and Queen Street, via Cathays and Llandaff, as well as between Radyr and Coryton, are being accepted by Cardiff Bus.

