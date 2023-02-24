Sir Gareth Edwards' Barbarians jersey sells for world record £240k
- Published
The jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards when he scored one of rugby's greatest ever tries has sold at auction for a world-record £240,000.
Sir Gareth's Barbarians shirt from a 1973 match against New Zealand had an estimated value of £150,000 to £200,000.
It beat the previous world-record price for a rugby jersey of £180,000.
The number 9 jersey becomes the highest price ever paid at a UK auction for an item of sporting clothing.
The jersey was sold at Rogers Jones Auctioneers in the Vale of Glamorgan as part of a collection of memorabilia from Sir Gareth's glittering rugby career.
It was worn in a epic win for the Barbarians at Cardiff Arms Park.
Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones called it "a priceless piece of rugby memorabilia".
"It is the shirt off the back of the man consistently voted the greatest player of all time who scored the greatest try of all time in a game that many believe to be the best game of all time," he said.
"It is one of the most significant rugby jerseys ever worn."